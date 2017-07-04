U.S. denim retailer True Religion files for bankruptcy protection
July 5 Embattled retailer True Religion Apparel Inc said on Wednesday it filed for bankruptcy protection and signed a restructuring agreement with a majority of its lenders.
July 4 AVENIR TELECOM SA:
* SAYS IT PRESENTED ITS CONTINUATION PLAN TO THE TRIBUNAL DE COMMERCE DE MARSEILLE
* THE TRIBUNAL DE COMMERCE DE MARSEILLE WILL DELIVER ITS JUDGEMENT ON THE PLAN IN THE COMING DAYS SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/2smEBnB FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* True Religion Brand Jeans says restructuring facilitated through voluntary pre-arranged chapter 11 filing will reduce debt by over 75% or $350 million
* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT COURT IN GDANSK REJECTED MOTION FOR THE COMPANY'S BANKRUPTCY FILED BY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZEN SPOLECZNYCH IN MAY 2016