April 4 Aventron AG:

* Improved its FY net revenues by 100 percent to 48.5 million Swiss francs ($48.42 million)

* FY EBIT at Aventron rose up 97 percent to 13.8 million francs

* FY net income was 3.0 million francs, which was up 1.1 million francs against previous year

* Says board of directors will propose a dividend of 0.21 franc per share to annual general meeting

* Says for financial year 2017, management expects growth in revenues of around 50 percent, assuming average weather conditions

* In 2017, Aventron expects to continue on its growth path with revenues of between 75 million and 80 million francs and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around 22 million francs

* For current financial year, aventron is planning to acquire around 40 MW of new generating capacity in solar, wind and hydro power sector Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0016 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)