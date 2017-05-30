May 30 Aventus Retail Property Fund
* Entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire two
large format retail centres located in metropolitan sydney for
$436 million
* Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on
fund in FY17 with FFO per unit expected to be 17.7 cents
* FY18 FFO per unit is expected to be 2% to 4% higher than
FY17, including impact of transaction
* Undertaking an underwritten 1 for 4.3 accelerated
non-renounceable entitlement offer of units in the fund
* Non-renounceable entitlement offer at a fixed issue price
of $2.326 per unit to raise $215 million
* Proceeds from equity raising to be used to partially fund
acquisition, with balance funded through a $300 million increase
in existing debt facility
