April 28 (Reuters) -

* Avenue Therapeutics Inc files for ipo of up to $50 million - sec filing

* Avenue Therapeutics Inc says has applied to list common stock on the NASDAQ capital market under the symbol “ATXI"

* Avenue Therapeutics Inc says Raymond James and National Securities Corporation are underwriters to IPO

* Avenue Therapeutics says IPO price is estimated solely for the purpose of computing the amount of the registration fee Source text for Eikon: