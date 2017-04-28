BRIEF-Athenex Inc shares open at $12 vs IPO price of $11/share
* Athenex Inc shares open at $12.00 in debut on The NASDAQ versus IPO price of $11.00 per share
April 28 (Reuters) -
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc files for ipo of up to $50 million - sec filing
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc says has applied to list common stock on the NASDAQ capital market under the symbol “ATXI"
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc says Raymond James and National Securities Corporation are underwriters to IPO
* Avenue Therapeutics says IPO price is estimated solely for the purpose of computing the amount of the registration fee Source text for Eikon:
* Announces pricing of underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares
* Says initial public offering of 6.00 million common shares priced at $11.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: