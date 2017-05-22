May 22 Avenue Therapeutics Inc

* Avenue Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $50 million - sec filing

* Avenue Therapeutics Inc - expect the public offering price to be between $9.00 and $11.00 per share

* Avenue Therapeutics Inc - have applied to list our common stock on the nasdaq capital market under the symbol “atxi.”

* Avenue Therapeutics Inc - raymond james, national securities corporation are underwriters to the ipo

* Avenue Therapeutics Inc - ipo price is estimated solely for the purpose of computing the amount of the registration fee