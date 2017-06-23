BRIEF-Yogaworks Inc files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
June 23 Avenue Therapeutics Inc:
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc says estimate net proceeds from sale of shares of common stock in IPO will be about $30.0 million
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc plans to use about $16 million of IPO proceeds to fund continued clinical research, development initiatives in connection with IV Tramadol
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc plans to use about $6 million of IPO proceeds to pay off debts to Fortress and NSC Source text: (bit.ly/2tVHOer) Further company coverage:
June 22 U.S. meal kit company Home Chef is exploring options including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said, as its biggest competitor, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, prepares to go public and Amazon.com Inc circles its turf.
* Two Harbors Investment Corp announces agreement to contribute its commercial real estate assets to Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. In connection with Granite Point IPO