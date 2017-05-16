BRIEF-Sacyr to build a hospital of Acuna in Mexico for 21 million euros
* TO BUILD THE HOSPITAL OF ACUÑA, MEXICO FOR 21 MILLION EUROS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc-
* Aveo announces appointment of Matthew Dallas as chief financial officer
* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc - Dallas succeeds Keith Ehrlich, whose retirement from company was previously announced
* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc - appointment of Matthew Dallas as chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.
* U.S. Department of Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon