June 27 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aveo Oncology announces $14m in aggregate gross proceeds from Hercules Credit Facility and at-the-market stock offerings

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc - intends to draw down an additional $5 million in funding from Hercules

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc - will defer commencement of principal payments on its aggregate loan balance by six months from July 1, 2017 until January 1, 2018.