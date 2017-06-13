BRIEF-Dubai's ENBD REIT announces first dividend of $0.0382 per Share

June 22 ENBD REIT CEIC Ltd : •Announces first dividend payment of $0.0382 per Share since listing on Nasdaq Dubai in March •Says dividend payment represents an annualized dividend yield of 7.13 percent, based on ENBD REIT’s closing share price of $1.08 on June 21, 2017 •Intends to continue to distribute dividends to shareholders on a half-yearly basis Source:(http://bit.ly/2rYacLi) Further company coverage: Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com