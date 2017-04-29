BRIEF-German Startups Group sells stakeholding, realises capital gains
June 15 GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP BERLIN GMBH & CO KGAA:
April 28 Aves One Ag
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year
* For current financial year, management board expects significantly higher group revenues
* For 2017 and 2018 financial years, expect an investment volume of more than eur 200 million
* Sharp increase in group sales revenues from 21.6 million euros in 2015 to 28.6 million euros in year under review
* Sees increase of asset volume to in excess of eur 1 billion. By year 2020
* Full consolidation of err and further asset purchases are to result in a higher sales and improved profitability in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP BERLIN GMBH & CO KGAA:
ASTANA, June 15 Kazakhstan plans to support the debt restructuring plan proposed by state-run Azeri lender IBA, Kairat Kelimbetov, a board member of the Kazakh state pension fund, said on Thursday.
SHANGHAI, June 15 Hong Kong stocks fell to a three-week low on Thursday as borrowing costs in the city looked set to rise after a U.S. rate hike overnight, while shares in China slid on persistent fears that economic growth will soon start to cool.