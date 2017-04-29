April 28 Aves One Ag

* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year

* For current financial year, management board expects significantly higher group revenues

* For 2017 and 2018 financial years, expect an investment volume of more than eur 200 million

* Sharp increase in group sales revenues from 21.6 million euros in 2015 to 28.6 million euros in year under review

* Sees increase of asset volume to in excess of eur 1 billion. By year 2020

* Full consolidation of err and further asset purchases are to result in a higher sales and improved profitability in 2017