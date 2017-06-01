BRIEF-Amaya says all director nominees, each of whom is independent, were elected or re-elected to Board Of Directors
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
June 1 Aveva Group Plc:
* Aveva appoints new CRO to drive further growth
* Appointment of Steen Lomholt-Thomsen as chief revenue officer to executive team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* Adobe Systems Inc- announced it has acquired all Skybox Technology from Mettle
* Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire Orckestra, a leading provider of digital unified commerce solutions