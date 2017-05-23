BRIEF-Snap is buying mapping startup Zenly for $200 mln- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
May 23 Aveva Group Plc:
* FY adjusted pretax profit rose 7.4 percent to 55 million pounds
* FY revenue rose 7.1 percent to 215.8 million pounds
* Total dividend 40 pence per share
* Final dividend 27 pence per share
* 2017 revenue of 215.8 million pounds versus. 201.5 million pounds in 2016
* 2017 profit before tax of 46.9 million pounds versus. 29.4 million pounds in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.