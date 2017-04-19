April 19 Aveva Group Plc:

* Group's results, assisted by positive currency translation effects, show a return to growth in both revenue and profit

* Anticipates that results will be broadly in line with market expectations

* Expects that cash generation will be ahead of expectations with group closing year with cash of approximately 130 million stg