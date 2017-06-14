BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals receives orphan drug designation for omaveloxolone for treatment of friedreich’s ataxia
* Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. receives orphan drug designation for omaveloxolone for the treatment of friedreich’s ataxia
June 14 Avexis Inc:
* Avexis announces alignment with FDA on GMP commercial manufacturing process for AVXS-101
* Avexis Inc - Avexis anticipates initiating U.S. SMA Type 1 and Type 2 trials in Q3 2017 with product from new process
* Says avexis will continue to utilize HEK293 cells and an adherent cell line
* Says alignment includes support for proposed commercial manufacturing process
* Says commercial-scale GMP process will not include use of hyperstacks for AAV9 vector production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Psivida submits marketing authorization application (maa) for approval of durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in European Union
CHICAGO, June 22 Retirees can look forward to the largest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment next year since 2012 - but don’t break out the champagne just yet. For many, higher Medicare premiums will take a big bite out of their raise.