March 6 Avi Ltd:

* HY revenue up 11.6 PCT to R7.13 billion

* HY headline earnings per share up 7.6% to 302.9 cents

* Says interim dividend up 8.0 PCT to 162 cents per share

* Says trading environment is likely to remain difficult in second half, with increasing competition for consumers' discretionary income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)