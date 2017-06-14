BRIEF-Humanwell healthcare's unit to set up U.S. joint stock company for asset acquisition
* Says unit signs agreement with Blue Ridge Holding to set up joint stock company in U.S. for acquiring RiteDose Holdings I, Inc.
June 14 Aviat Networks Inc
* Aviat announces $4 million in follow-on orders from southeast USA utilities
* Aviat Networks Inc - orders were received in company's fiscal 2017 Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
PARIS, June 22 Airbus conceded defeat to arch-rival Boeing at the Paris Airshow on Thursday as a last-minute haul of almost 100 orders, including new interest from Iran, failed to close a gap opened up by the launch of Boeing's new 737 model.