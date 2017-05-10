BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 10 Aviat Networks Inc
* Aviat Networks announces third quarter of fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.08 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $242 million to $247 million
* Q3 revenue fell 2.9 percent to $58.7 million
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $57 million to $62 million
* Aviat Networks Inc says company expects to post positive adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2017, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $11.5 million in fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.