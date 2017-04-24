April 24 AVIC Aviation Engine Corp PLC :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.138 yuan per share (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 27, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on April 28 and the dividend will be paid on April 28

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QXn6WV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)