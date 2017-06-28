BRIEF-Brown & Brown enters into an amended and restated credit agreement
* Brown & Brown Inc - on June 28, 2017 co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement
June 28AVIC Capital Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Zhao Hongwei as general manager
* BGC Partners updates its outlook for the second quarter of 2017
* M&T Bank Corp - 2017 capital plan includes repurchase of up to $900 million of common shares during that four-quarter period