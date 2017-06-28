China stocks end higher, strong commodity shares lend support
SHANGHAI, June 29 China stocks rose on Thursday, driven by strong gains in raw material shares as a weaker dollar lifted commodities prices.
June 28AVIC Capital Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1.6 billion yuan with a term of 120 days and interest rate of 4.8 percent
June 29 Australian shares rose to their highest closing level in two weeks with banks and miners pushing the index higher, mirroring solid gains on Wall Street.
