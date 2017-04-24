April 24AVIC Electromechanical Systems Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 20 percent, or to be 136.7 million yuan to 182.3 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 151.9 million yuan

* Says normal production and business operation as the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/OSM042

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)