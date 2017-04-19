BRIEF-Tern Properties Co says FY loss attributable HK$29.3 mln
* FY loss attributable to owners of company HK$29.3 million versus loss of HK$58.1 million
April 19 AVIC Real Estate Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Grant Thornton as corporate auditor for 2017 to replace Ruihua Certified Public Accountants
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/R4jtnz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY loss attributable to owners of company HK$29.3 million versus loss of HK$58.1 million
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Asita Anche, a former Goldman Sachs trader, to a new position as head of cross-asset quantitative trading, a person close to the matter said.
June 15 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd