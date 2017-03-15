UPDATE 2-Carrie Fisher's death caused by sleep apnea, other factors -coroner
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner
March 15 Avichina Industry & Technology Co Ltd :
* Revenue of group for year 2016 amounted to RMB36,628 million
* Profit attributable to equity holders of company for year 2016 amounted to RMB1,119 million, representing an increase of 29.66%
* Board recommended payment of a final dividend of RMB0.02 per share
* Gu Huizhong has tendered a resignation to board to retire as non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.