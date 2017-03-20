March 20 Avid Technology Inc -

* Avid Technology announces amendment to financing agreement

* Co, Cerberus agreed to expand amount of allowable one-time charges incurred after February 26, 2016 from $28.1 million to $38.0 million

* Co, Cerberus agreed to expand amount of allowable one-time charges incurred after February 26, 2016 from $28.1 million to $38.0 million

* Increased limit on 1-time charges will provide co to execute planned efficiencies, including more than $30 million of cost savings in 2017