UPDATE 2-Clear Macron win whets appetite for French, South European bonds
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds Italian and Portuguese bond prices)
May 4 Avinger Inc
* Avinger announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.64
* Q1 revenue fell 23 percent to $3.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Avinger - in quarter announced an organizational restructuring, which is expected to reduce net cash use to approximately $7 million per quarter by q3 of 2017
* Avinger Inc - cash and cash equivalents totaled $23.0 million as of March 31, 2017, compared to $36.1 million as of December 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.60, revenue view $3.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds Italian and Portuguese bond prices)
PARIS, June 19 Lockheed Martin signed an agreement with India's Tata Advanced Systems on Monday to produce F-16 fighter planes in India, pressing ahead with a plan to shift its Fort Worth, Texas plant to win billions of dollars worth of order from the Indian military.
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)