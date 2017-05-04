May 4 Avinger Inc

* Avinger announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.64

* Q1 revenue fell 23 percent to $3.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avinger - in quarter announced an organizational restructuring, which is expected to reduce net cash use to approximately $7 million per quarter by q3 of 2017

* Avinger Inc - cash and cash equivalents totaled $23.0 million as of March 31, 2017, compared to $36.1 million as of December 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.60, revenue view $3.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S