April 10 Avinger Inc:
* Avinger provides strategic update
* Sees q1 2017 revenue about $3.5 million
* Sees q1 2017 revenue down 22 percent
* Announced that it has been conducting a review of various
strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value
* Reducing its workforce by approximately 33% compared to
year-end 2016, to a total of 131 full-time equivalent employees
* Avinger-Potential strategic alternatives include raising
capital from strategic investors, partnerships for distribution
of products,sale/merger of co
* Avinger - based on organizational changes and expense
reduction measures, expects cash utilization to decrease to
about $7 million per quarter by h2 of 2017
* Expects cash currently on hand will be sufficient to fund
operations through end of 2017
* Expects to file a 510(k) application for pantheris btk
device in q4 of 2017
* Final results from pivotal vision study of company's
lumivascular technology expected to be released by end of june
2017
