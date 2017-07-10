FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avino Silver And Gold Mines provides update on Bralorne gold mine
July 10, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Avino Silver And Gold Mines provides update on Bralorne gold mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Avino Silver And Gold Mines Ltd

* Avino provides update on Bralorne gold mine

* Avino Silver And Gold Mines Ltd - co evaluating possibility of combining phases and potentially start Bralorne gold mine at a higher operating rate​

* Avino Silver And Gold Mines Ltd - ‍onsite consultants have identified ground and safety issues in existing 800 level tunnel at Bralorne gold mine​

* Avino Silver And Gold Mines - recommended new 800 level tunnel for Bralorne mine would replace old tunnel that was only accessible by small track equipment

* Avino Silver And Gold Mines - old 800 tunnel at bralorne gold mine would be made safe, be used for ventilation, secondary egress, mine water drainage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

