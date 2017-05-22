BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group announces issue of U$700 mln new notes
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
May 22 AVIO SPA:
* TO EXERCISE THE RIGHT OF VOLUNTARY PREPAYMENT OF THE ENTIRE BALANCE OF THE TRANCHE EQUAL TO EUR 63 MILLION OF BANKING LOAN
* AS RESULT OF VOLUNTARY PREPAYMENT OF “TERM LOAN B” TRANCHE, THE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF THE “TERM LOAN A” TRANCHE AMOUNTS TO ABOUT EUR 30 MILLION
* THE EUR 30 MILLION “REVOLVING” TRANCHE HAS NOT BEEN UTILIZED YET
* THE VOLUNTARY PREPAYMENT OF THE TERM LOAN B WILL BE CARRIED OUT THROUGH THE USE OF ITS OWN FUNDS WITHOUT DRAWING ON ANY FINANCIAL BORROWING Source text: reut.rs/2q8oMzM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 21 A healthcare bill being unveiled by U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday is expected to roll back the Obamacare expansion of the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor and reshape subsidies to low-income people buying private insurance.
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: