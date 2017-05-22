May 22 AVIO SPA:

* TO EXERCISE THE RIGHT OF VOLUNTARY PREPAYMENT OF THE ENTIRE BALANCE OF THE TRANCHE EQUAL TO EUR 63 MILLION OF BANKING LOAN

* AS RESULT OF VOLUNTARY PREPAYMENT OF “TERM LOAN B” TRANCHE, THE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF THE “TERM LOAN A” TRANCHE AMOUNTS TO ABOUT EUR 30 MILLION

* THE EUR 30 MILLION “REVOLVING” TRANCHE HAS NOT BEEN UTILIZED YET

* THE VOLUNTARY PREPAYMENT OF THE TERM LOAN B WILL BE CARRIED OUT THROUGH THE USE OF ITS OWN FUNDS WITHOUT DRAWING ON ANY FINANCIAL BORROWING