PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 21 Avis Budget Group Inc:
* Avis Budget Group Inc- on March 15, unit avis budget rental car funding issued $600 million of asset-backed securities with a maturity of five years
* Avis Budget Group Inc - unit also issued $33.1 million aggregate principal amount of series 2017-1 6.75% class r notes - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2o1HmrY) Further company coverage:
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)