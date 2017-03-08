March 8 Avis Budget Group Inc :
* Avis budget group announces closing of €250 million senior
notes offering and amends its senior credit facility
* Amended its senior credit facility, including a $188
million increase in its outstanding term loans
* Intends to use proceeds from amended transaction to redeem
remaining outstanding floating rate senior notes due 2017
* Amendment includes 3-year extension of maturity date of
portion of existing loans, reduction of interest rate & removal
of minimum rate applicable
* Amended senior credit facility includes reduction of term
loan interest rate, removal of minimum rate applicable to term
loans
