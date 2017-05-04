UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Avis Budget Group Inc
* Avis Budget Group says during march quarter, as part of restructuring process, co formally communicated termination of employment to about 335 employees
* Avis Budget Group says as of March 31, 2017, company had terminated approximately 240 of these employees
* Avis Budget Group says expects further restructuring expense of about $40 million related to restructuring initiative to be incurred in 2017 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2pCKvSB] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources