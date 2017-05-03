UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 3 Avis Budget Group Inc
* Avis Budget Group enters into new cooperation agreement with SRS Investment Management
* Avis Budget Group Inc- company also announced that, effective may 3, 2017, it is terminating stockholder rights plan it adopted earlier this year
* Avis Budget Group - brian choi, srs's representative, and sanoke viswanathan, a mutually agreed-upon independent director, will remain on board.
* Avis Budget Group - under terms srs agreed to standstill and voting commitments until jan 2018, will vote all of its shares in favor of co's nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources