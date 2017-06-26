BRIEF-Strattec Security says co entered into a fourth amendment to its August 1, 2011 credit agreement
* Strattec Security Corp - effective as of june 26, 2017 co entered into a fourth amendment to its august 1, 2011 credit agreement - sec filing
June 26 Avis Budget Group Inc:
* Avis Budget Group enters into partnership with Waymo to support its self-driving car program
* Agreement to offer fleet support, maintenance services for Waymo’s self-driving car program at Avis car rental, budget car rental locations Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 27 Software maker BlackBerry Ltd's long-running recovery effort has been slowed by a dearth of salespeople to promote its revamped and more complex products, with CEO John Chen pledging to hire more sales specialists to help achieve its growth target.
WASHINGTON, June 27 Republicans and Democrats in Congress sparred on Tuesday over U.S. states setting rules for testing and deployment of self-driving cars and a proposal to allow automakers and technology companies to bypass existing regulations in introducing autonomous cars.