BRIEF-Goldmoney Inc announces investment in Menē Inc
* Goldmoney Inc - announced its investment in menē inc , a newly formed direct-to-consumer fine jewelry venture
March 20 Avista Corp :
* Issues request for proposals for solar energy project
* Seeking proposals from solar project developers capable of constructing, owning, and operating an up to 15 megawatt solar facility
* Facility may be online, producing solar energy as soon as 2019
* Co is not considering a self-build option for the facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Credit card charge-off rate 2.50 percent in May versus 2.60 percent in April - SEC filing
* Bob Evans reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results