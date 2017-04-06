April 7 Avita Medical Ltd:

* Asx alert-FDA approves more compassionate use cases & sites for recell-AVH.AX

* U.S. FDA approved further increase in number of patients who can be treated in U.S. With recell regenerative medical device under Avita Medical

* Expects to submit its clinical and non-clinical data package in mid-2017, with an anticipated FDA approval in the second calendar quarter of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: