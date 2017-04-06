BRIEF-Russell Stokes named president and CEO of GE Power
* General Electric Co - Russell Stokes takes over from retiring GE Power president and CEO Steve Bolze
April 7 Avita Medical Ltd:
* Asx alert-FDA approves more compassionate use cases & sites for recell-AVH.AX
* U.S. FDA approved further increase in number of patients who can be treated in U.S. With recell regenerative medical device under Avita Medical
* Expects to submit its clinical and non-clinical data package in mid-2017, with an anticipated FDA approval in the second calendar quarter of 2018
June 14 Israel-based RedHill Biopharma Ltd said its experimental drug for the treatment of gastroenteritis met the main goal in a late-stage study.
* Catalyst Biosciences and ISU Abxis complete dosing of first patient cohort in Hemophilia B clinical trial