* Avita Medical Ltd says new randomized trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster

* Skin donor sites heal just over 30% faster with recell in 106-patient randomized controlled trial

* Avita Medical reported that median time to complete re-epithelialization was 9 days in recell-treated group, compared with 13 days in control group

"autologous skin cell suspension is produced quickly and is available immediately for wound application"