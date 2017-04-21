April 21 Aviva Plc:
* Aviva acquires entire shareholding in vietnam JV
* Acquisition of Vietinbank's entire 50 pct shareholding in
its life insurance joint venture Vietinbank Aviva Life Insurance
Limited
* And signing of a new distribution agreement with
Vietinbank to sell life and health insurance products through
Vietinbank's network of over 1,100 branches
* Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions
including regulatory approvals.
* As a result of transaction, Aviva Vietnam is now a wholly
owned subsidiary of Aviva
* Insurance industry is expected to benefit from country's
projected gdp growth of more than 6 pct annually over next three
years.
