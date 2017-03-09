March 9 Aviva Investors'
* CEO Mark Wilson says to pay down high-cost debt later in
2017; leaning towards share buyback but no decision yet.
* Says focus is on organic growth but will do tactical
'bolt-on' M&A.
* Aviva Investors' CEO Euan Munro says not under same
pressure to do big M&A as peers losing assets and with higher
costs.
* Wilson says inflows strong into fixed income and
infrastructure debt.
* Wilson says Ogden Rate move 'disjointed', backs government
move to review it.
* Munro says put in a "robust" defence to FCA of active
management; doesn't back hard limit on transaction costs.
* Munro declines to confirm research cost plans, but says
effort of billing to individual funds "may not make economic
sense".
