May 10 Aviva Plc

* Aviva announces sale of its 50 pct shareholdings in life insurance and pension joint ventures Unicorp Vida 1 and Caja Espana Vida 2, as well as its retail life insurance business Aviva Vida y Pensiones 3 , to Santalucía 4

* Total consideration of transaction is 475 million euros ($517.37 million)

* In Spain, Aviva will continue to hold shareholdings in life insurance joint ventures with Caja Granada and Cajamurcia, both part of Banco Mare Nostrum, and Pelayo Group 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)