April 6 Avivagen Inc:

* Avivagen announces a follow-on purchase order of OxC-Beta Livestock from UNAHCO, Inc

* Avivagen intends to accelerate market access and commercial uptake of its OxC-Beta Livestock product

* Additional purchase order from UNAHCO in Philippines for 150 kg of OxC-Beta Livestock 10% premix at pricing in line with Avivagen's target