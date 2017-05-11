BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
May 11 Avnel Gold Mining Ltd
* Avnel reports first quarter 2017 financial statements and md&a
* Says discussions ongoing with banks and financial institutions on financing Kalana main project
* Qtrly total revenue $2.4 million versus $3.3 million
Qtrly net loss per share attributable to owners of parent $0.008
* Boeing, Lion Air Group announce commitment for 50 737 max 10s
Boeing, Lion Air Group announce commitment for 50 737 max 10s

Says extends strategic cooperation with bombardier, signed supply contract worth 100 million euros