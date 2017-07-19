FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-AVX to acquire transportation, sensing, & control division of TT Electronics
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Health
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Economy
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Science
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
Health
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 19, 2017 / 12:08 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-AVX to acquire transportation, sensing, & control division of TT Electronics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - AVX Corp

* AVX Corp announces a definitive agreement to acquire the transportation, sensing, & control division of tt electronics plc

* AVX corp - ‍in accordance with agreement, avx will acquire ts&c for a consideration of £118.8 million​

* AVX corp - ‍has signed agreement to acquire transportation, sensing & control division, from uk company, tt electronics plc​

* AVX corp - avx will acquire ts&c for a consideration of £118.8 million (approximately us$155.5 million) in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.