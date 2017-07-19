BRIEF-AVX to acquire transportation, sensing, & control division of TT Electronics

July 19 (Reuters) - AVX Corp

* AVX corp - ‍has signed agreement to acquire transportation, sensing & control division, from uk company, tt electronics plc​

* AVX corp - avx will acquire ts&c for a consideration of £118.8 million (approximately us$155.5 million) in cash