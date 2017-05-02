BRIEF-Libord Finance to consider issue of 4 mln shares on preferential basis
* Says to consider issue and allot 4 million equity shares to promoter group & non promoters on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 AXACTOR AB (PUBL)
* AXACTOR CLOSES TWO NPL TRANSACTIONS IN ITALY
* ACQUIRED ANOTHER TWO UNSECURED NPL PORTFOLIOS IN ITALY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, June 14 Nigeria plans to sell 133.24 billion naira ($424 mln) worth of treasury bills at an auction next week, the central bank said on Wednesday.
COLOMBO, June 14 Sri Lankan shares on Wednesday bounced from their five-week closing low hit in the previous session, led by gains in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc and with foreign investors buying into the island nation's risky assets.