May 2 AXACTOR AB (PUBL):

* HAS ACQUIRED ANOTHER TWO UNSECURED NPL PORTFOLIOS IN ITALY

* PORTFOLIOS ARE AUTO FINANCE SHORTFALLS, INCLUDING UNSECURED CLAIMS WITH A TOTAL OUTSTANDING BALANCE (OB) OF APPROXIMATELY EUR22 MILLION, ACROSS 2,500 CASES

* INVESTMENTS WILL BE 100% FINANCED BY AXACTOR'S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES PROVIDED BY COMPANY'S ITALIAN BANKING PARTNERS