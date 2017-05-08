Australia shares end higher; New Zealand hits record closing high
June 19 Australian shares rose on Monday, which much of the gains supplied by financials stocks sought for attractive dividend yields.
May 8 AXACTOR AB (PUBL):
* SAYS Q1 EBITDA IS POSITIVE FOR FIRST TIME WITH EUR 1.0 MILLION AND CASH EBITDA IS POSITIVE WITH EUR 3.9 MILLION
* Q1 NORMALIZED EBITDA EUR 1.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET REVENUE EUR 17.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, June 19 China stocks rose on Monday, with the blue-chip CSI300 index snapping a three-day losing streak, on signs that tight liquidity is easing and as fewer new listings are expected to come onto the market.
ABU DHABI, June 19 French gas and power group Engie SA has agreed to buy a 40 percent stake Dubai-listed National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed) for 2.8 billion dirhams ($762.34 million) from Abu Dhabi's state investor Mubadala Investment Co. Engie will become Tabreed's second-biggest shareholder after Mubadala, which will retain a 42 percent stake in a deal that is subject to regulatory approval, the two companies said on Monday.