BRIEF-Axactor wins 3 new annual contracts from financial institutions in Spain

July 31 (Reuters) - AXACTOR AB (PUBL):

* AXACTOR WINS 3 NEW ANNUAL CONTRACTS FROM LARGE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS IN

* ‍HAS SIGNED 3 NEW CONTRACTS PROVIDING OUTSOURCING SERVICES FOR 3 LARGE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS​

* ‍COMBINED ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE IS EUR 4.5M AND ALL 3 CONTRACTS ARE SIGNED ON BASIS OF 12 MONTHS, RENEWABLE EACH YEAR​

* ‍"TIMING OF THESE CONTRACTS BEFORE SUMMER BREAK, PUTS BUSINESS IN GREAT SHAPE FOR SECOND HALF OF 2017 AND INTO 2018," CEO SAYS