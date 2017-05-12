BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW announces decision by Highland Capital Management
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
May 12 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd:
* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd- units expect to enter into an amendment to credit agreement, dated as of February 1, 2013
* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd- pursuant to amendment, borrowers are expected to borrow $450 million as a new tranche of term loans under credit agreement Source text:(bit.ly/2qcEnPP) Further company coverage:
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
DUBAI, June 19 Commercial banks in the Gulf are examining their books and consulting lawyers to determine their strategies if the region's diplomatic crisis eventually forces them to sell off Qatari bonds and loans.
* Cyrusone inc. Expands unsecured credit facility to $2.0 billion