June 16 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd:

* Axalta Coating Systems- unit and Axalta Coating Systems U.S. Holdings Inc incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million

* Axalta Coating - additional term loans were incurred pursuant to terms of amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of Feb 1, 2013

* Axalta Coating Systems- term loans in amount equal to $1,550 million incurred to refinance borrowers' about $1,541 million of existing U.S. Dollar term loans

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - new term loans mature in June 2024 Source text: (bit.ly/2sBBD2j) Further company coverage: