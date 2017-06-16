PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 22
June 16 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd:
* Axalta Coating Systems- unit and Axalta Coating Systems U.S. Holdings Inc incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million
* Axalta Coating - additional term loans were incurred pursuant to terms of amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of Feb 1, 2013
* Axalta Coating Systems- term loans in amount equal to $1,550 million incurred to refinance borrowers' about $1,541 million of existing U.S. Dollar term loans
* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - new term loans mature in June 2024 Source text: (bit.ly/2sBBD2j) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.
June 21 Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement and provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to Home Trust Company.