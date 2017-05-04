May 4 Axcelis Technologies Inc

* Axcelis announces financial results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 revenue $86.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $80 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Axcelis Technologies Inc sees q2 ending june 30, 2017, revenues of approximately $100 million

* Axcelis Technologies -gross margin in q2 is expected to be approximately 38%

* Axcelis Technologies - q2 operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $12-13 million with earnings per share of $0.30-0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $84.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S