BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 25 Axel Springer SE:
* Plans take-over of French real estate portal Logic-Immo
* The deal would value Concept Multimédia at 105 million euros ($114.31 million) (cash/debt free)
* Axel Springer digital classifieds France announced intention to enter into agreement with French media group Spir Communication SA ("Spir") with the aim of taking over Spir’s subsidiary Concept Multimédia Source text - bit.ly/2q20Txj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local arm, alleging the company failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment